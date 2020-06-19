Hollywood Gaming to reopen Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway will reopen Friday.

Plans and guidelines for the reopening were announced by Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway in a statement from property Vice President and General Manager, Dan Kennedy.

“We are very excited to reopen Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway on Friday, June 19th, at 6:00 a.m. While the amenities our customers have come to know and love may be somewhat limited for the time being, the ability to safely welcome back our team members and guests remains our top priority,” Kennedy said. With this in mind, we have been working closely with the Ohio Lottery Commission, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive phase I reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions. Our returning team members will be trained on these procedures and our guests will see reminder signage about them throughout the property. These new protocols include, but are not limited to, the following:

Social Distancing

Limited capacity on the gaming floor to no more than 50 percent of maximum occupancy

The installation of floor decals and signage to strictly enforce social distancing guidelines in areas where lines typically form

Gaming machines and simulcast will be configured to meet social distancing requirements

Live music, entertainment, convention, and banquet services will remain suspended

There will be no large drawings, tournaments, or special events

Take 2 restaurant will open with limited hours. The H-Lounge will also be open with drinks and prepackaged sandwiches

The Skybox will be closed until further notice

The Gift Shop and valet will also be closed

Health & Safety

Team members and vendors will be required to wear masks and will undergo a health screening each day, including temperature checks, prior to their shift

Guests will be encouraged to wear masks and must respond to a health screening prior to entry

Gaming machines will be thoroughly and regularly cleaned throughout the day

Sanitizer stations will be installed on the gaming floor and be readily available throughout the facility

The facility will close for a period of time during the week for a deep cleaning of the gaming floor

Governor Mike DeWine announced on June 5 that casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks could reopen June 19.