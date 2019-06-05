Local News

Hollywood Gaming to provide meals for Northridge tornado victims

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 09:09 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 09:09 AM EDT

NORTHRIDGE, Ohio (WDTN) - Hollywood Gaming is doing its part in helping victims of the Memorial Day tornado by providing meals to victims in Northridge.

Chefs and team members from the casino will be preparing and packaging meals at Northridge High School from 9 am to 11 am on Wednesday morning.

From 11 am to 1 pm, the food will be distributed in the Northridge neighborhood.

Walk-ups are welcome at the Northridge High School parking lot.

