Hollywood Gaming to launch program in honor of active-duty military, veterans and first responders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway announced a new initiative to honor active-duty military, veterans and first responders in celebration of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 15.

The casino said the “myheroes” program is an exclusive, fully integrated extension of Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s mychoice rewards loyalty program. It will provide the nation’s heroes access to exclusive discounts and offers at Penn National’s 41 properties in 19 States.

All of Penn National’s properties will feature special benefits and unique events throughout the year for their active-duty military, veterans and first responder patrons.

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway will host a launch event on Saturday, May 15 from noon to 6pm. The first 500 myheroes that sign up during this time will receive an exclusive gift bag including a myheroes t-shirt, mask, wristband, a Killer Brownie and more.

“Honoring and supporting our nation’s heroes is a personal passion of mine and it’s one of our Company’s top priorities, which extends to our recruitment efforts, team member recognition and ongoing charitable and community support,” said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National Gaming.

For more information on the program, visit www.hollywooddaytonraceway.com/myheroes.