Hollywood Gaming reopens in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway will be reopening Friday, June 19, with some updated policies to protect its patrons from the risk of COVID-19.

The racino plans to limit its capacity to no more than 50 percent of maximum occupancy and will have markers to indicate where to stand in places where lines form.

Gaming machines and simulcast have been rearranged to meet current social distancing guidelines.

Live music, entertainment, conventions and banquet services are suspended at this time – this also includes large drawings, tournaments and special events.

Though masks are not required, the racino encourages its patrons to consider wearing one. The facility will undergo regular cleanings daily and will close for deep cleanings throughout the week.

