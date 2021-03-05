Hollywood Gaming patrons donate nearly $6K to Dayton NAACP

Dan Kennedy (left), general manager of Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, presents a check for $5,889.38 to Dr. Derrick L. Foward, president of the Dayton Unit NAACP, representing contributions made during February by Hollywood Gaming patrons. (Photo: Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Unit of the NAACP received a donation of nearly $6,000 from Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway.

Hollywood Gaming said the $5,889.38 in donations came from patrons during February, helping the Dayton NAACP advance its mission of ensuring the political, educational, social and economic quality of rights of all persons, and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.

The donation is part of Hollywood Gaming’s ongoing effort to engage its customers in supporting area charitable and civic organizations. Each month, donation boxes are placed on the gaming floor to encourage patrons to take part in these charitable efforts.

“We at the Dayton Unit NAACP thank Hollywood Gaming and its patrons for giving back to the community in which we serve,” said Dr. Derrick L. Foward, Dayton NAACP President. “You all are doing things for great causes. You give job opportunities to many of our citizens throughout the Dayton region and we certainly appreciate that.”

The NAACP also presented Hollywood Gaming with awards recognizing its support of NAACP programs including the annual Freedom Fund banquet and its Civic Engagement and Voter Empowerment program.

Dan Kennedy, general manager of Hollywood Gaming, said, “We at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway have been engaged with the Dayton NAACP since before we opened our doors, and we are delighted to have had the opportunity to work with the NAACP over the years, including involving our generous patrons in supporting the organization and its goals.”