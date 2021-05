DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – To celebrate the Kentucky Derby, Hollywood Gaming is having a watch and wager party.

The event is at the casino’s Dayton Raceway. You can make a reservation by calling the casino at (937) 235-7861.

The race starts just before 7 p.m., but Hollywood Gaming is celebrating all day from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.

You can watch the Kentucky Derby at 2:30 p.m. on WDTN channel 2.