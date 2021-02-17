Hollywood Casino to hire over 30 in Columbus, offering training in Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Hollywood Casino Columbus announced a plan Wednesday to hire over 30 new table games dealers.

The casino said it is hiring for both full-time and part-time positions and offering a free dealer school in Dayton beginning February 22, 2021 at its Hollywood Gaming Dayton location.

The four-week training will take place daily with offers being made to qualifying candidates to work in Columbus.

“Hollywood Casino Columbus is excited to expand our hiring efforts to Dayton as we continue to meet increasing demand for table games in our market,” said Ryan Hinthorne, Vice President of Casino Operations. “We need friendly, excited individuals who want to work in a fun and clean environment.”

Dealers must be 21 and be able to obtain an Ohio gaming license through the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

To apply, visit www.hollywoodcolumbus.com/careers.