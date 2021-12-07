DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Beginning Tuesday, Holly Days makes its festive return to The Dayton Arcade. The holiday-themed event was put on pause for nearly 30 years, but event leaders say it’s back and better than ever.

“To bring this back after 30 years is just a treat for the whole community. I think we’re ready to see the lights, have some experiences, listen to music. That’s what these three days are going to be all about,” said Culture Works CEO and President Lisa Hanson.

Holly Days includes live musical performances, 34 artisan vendors, and other fun holiday surprises. Half of the vendors at this years Holly Days are female owned. A Holiday Gift Gallery will also be available at The Contemporary Dayton with a focus on women creators, sustainable items, and multicultural artists.

A community Lego build inside the Arcade’s Rotunda will also be hosted by Brixilated. For people wanting to enjoy fun beverages, a “Holly Bar” will be available each night from 6 to 8 pm in the Arcade’s Tank. Looking ahead, on Wednesday a ticketed “Cheese Adventure Collaboration” event will be held by St. Anne’s Cheese Company.

“This is a perfect way to sort of re-enter the public space. And, it means so much to our individual vendors and artisans to have this kind of exposure,” said Hanson.

Holly Days is also holding a donation drive for We Care Arts. Donated items will be posted to event media pages and websites as well.

Holly Days at The Dayton Arcade runs December 7-9 from 3-8 pm each day.

