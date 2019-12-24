Holiday travelers make way to Dayton International Airport

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many people took to the skies on Christmas Eve to make it to their holiday destination, but early morning fog did cause some delays.

Tuesday morning, flights to and from Chicago were grounded because of dense fog but the FAA reported later that all airports were back to normal, but many passengers flying to and out of the Dayton airport said travel on the holiday was pretty stress free.

Tina and Moriah Riedy said they had driven up from Cincinnati to fly out of the Dayton International Airport but had to wait until Christmas Eve because of work to fly to South Carolina.

But they said they were almost happier they did because of the lack of crowds.

“I thought it was going to be crazier so I was strapped in for a crazy ride, but it was nice to see that there wasn’t a whole lot of people here, but I’m afraid to tell the secret,” said Tina Riedy.

Meanwhile those flying into Dayton said the crowds were definitely out there.

“A lot of people out there so it’s amazing how smoothly it’s run,” said Bob Price.

2NEWS was there as Bob Price reunited with his family for the first time in six months as he’s stationed in Japan.

Price said his flight got off the ground fine in Dallas but was then impacted by the morning’s fog.

“Now I’m finally here after a one hour delay circling over Indianapolis,” said Price.

But Price said even with the in-flight delay, the holiday spirit was alive and well.

“Everybody did great, the flight crew was amazing, they were wonderful,” said Price. “Everyone was just kind of like ‘hey, this is a part of life and we’ll divert if we have to but we’ll get there,’ so that was the best part.”

