MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) sent out a warning about scams and how to avoid them this holiday season. Some of the most common scams include illegitimate websites, package delivery and fake charities.

With a decline in people shopping in stores, online shopping has been on the rise. The MCPO reminded shoppers that websites with prices that are too good to be true are often scams. Buying from these illegitimate websites could result in receiving a counterfeit product, or not receiving the product at all.

If you receive an email or a text about a package and it includes a link for additional information, the link will often be a download for malware. Avoid these links by checking if the text or email came from a personal number or sender. The MCPO said to check for improper grammar to know if the message is legitimate.

According to the MCPO, the holiday season creates an increase in charitable donations. Be on the lookout for messages claiming to be for a charitable cause, but does not provide proof of a tax deduction. These scams will usually push for an immediate donation or payment in cash.

If you think you are being scammed, call the MCPO at (937) 225-5757.