Holiday lights display available at Wartinger Park

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Beavercreek is inviting families and friends to enjoy twinkling lights and sparkling decorations at Wartinger Park.

From Dec. 14 to 18, you can take a winter walk at the park and view the holiday decorations and lights. The park is open daily and the lights are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The city said each cabin will be decorated by a different community organization. You can vote for your favorite cabin using your phone and the QR code on signs at the park.

Wartinger Park is located at 3080 Kemp Road.

For more information, call (937) 427-5514 or visit www.beavercreekohio.gov.