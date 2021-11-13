PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Annual Holiday Horse Parade returns on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

This parade features carriages, hitches, and riders all decked out in holiday lights as they make their way through downtown Piqua.

This year, the parade is being put together by Mainstreet Piqua under the direction of volunteer Tim Hutton.

“Support for this event grows every year.” Says Hutton. “So we are able to add additional carriages and riding groups to the event.”

The event begins at 7 pm. In addition to the parade, Dobo’s Delights Bakery will be offering hot chocolate and baked items, Cumberland Kettle Corn will be on Ash Street with several kinds of kettle corn and popcorn, 311 Draft House and Scottish Thistle will be open and Winans Chocolates & Coffees will be extending their regular hours until 8 p.m. on Saturday to accommodate parade attendees.