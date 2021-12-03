DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A special Holiday First Friday in downtown Dayton happens tonight all around downtown Dayton.

Organizers say you can shop for unique holiday gifts, many of which are handmade by local artisans, and enjoy special holiday-themed entertainment.

The free event also features art exhibit openings, sales events and a variety of entertainment. You can catch a selfie with Santa at Trolley Stop Plaza in the Oregon District tonight as well as take in the interactive, drive-thru light show choreographed to your favorite holiday songs.

The MetroParks ice rink is open at RiverScape and see Rike’s Holiday Windows at the Schuster Center.

It all starts at 5 pm Friday, Dec. 3. Learn more about the happenings downtown during the holiday season by visiting downtowndayton.org.