DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local young entrepreneurs gathered in Kettering on Sunday for a unique holiday event.

The Children’s Christmas Market held their second annual holiday event at the Town and Country Shopping Center on East Stroop Road in Kettering. Local, young entrepreneur children got to show off their talents in the market ran by kids to benefit the Kettering Backpack Program.

Community Director for Kettering Backpack Program, Dawn Wyatt, says the program is essential in helping the Kettering community each weekend.

“The Kettering Backpack Program feeds 700 children every weekend in the city of Kettering.”

At Sunday’s event, more than a dozen young businessmen and businesswomen participated in the event and organizers of the event say they were excited for the turnout.

Wyatt said, “We have 16 tables that have been sold, so 16 little entrepreneurs selling all their items they hand made or have done and they get to keep all of their proceeds, but they each donated a percentage to start their table.”

The Kettering Backpack Program started back in 2006 as a Kettering Leadership Academy team project and now prepares students prior to the weekends with distributing food, the program website says.

If you are interested in helping out the Kettering community and the Kettering Backpack Program, here are just a few ways you can help:

If you would like to find all the ways to donate or to learn more about the Kettering Backpack Program or Children’s Christmas Market, click here.