Holiday Children’s Parade floats vandalized, need repaired

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The floats from the annual Children’s Parade during the Dayton Holiday Festival were vandalized over the summer, organizers say.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership said many of the floats were “heavily damaged” and that repairs would be needed to get them in a condition where they could be reused for the 2019 parade.

Volunteers will be working on Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm at the Float Warehouse to repair the floats and more volunteers are welcome. Removing paper, lights, and debris will all be duties that may be required.

Organizers recommend wearing old clothes, work gloves, closed toed shoes, and bringing any tools that people may own.

The Float Warehouse is located at 2331 McCall Street, Dayton, OH 45402.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.