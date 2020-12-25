Holiday cheer at St. Vincent DePaul

Volunteers distribute gifts to those at St. Vincent DePaul

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local non-profit, The Fifth Sunday Project made sure people staying with St. Vincent DePaul had a happy holiday.

The group served Christmas Breakfast early Friday morning. The Fifth Sunday Project also handed out socks and gifts in a drive-thru style drop off. The organization held the ‘Sock it to ’em Sock Drive’ for St. Vincent DePaul Wednesday, Dec. 23.

More than 2,000 pairs of socks were collected, all were distributed to those in need.

