Holiday at Home Festival in Kettering returns in 2021

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Holiday at Home Festival in Kettering will return this Labor Day weekend.

The president of the executive committee for the festival, Carrie Kihn, posted on the event’s webpage announcing the theme for 2021 in “Hometown Spirit Let’s Hear it!”. The theme, according to Kihn, encourages Kettering residents to think about what they love about their community.

The festival returns in 2021 after being canceled last year among pandemic concerns. You can learn more about this year’s festival on the event’s webpage.