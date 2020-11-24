WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Engineer announced Tuesday that after three months of repairs the Alex Bell Road bridge is opened again.
The road was closed between Mad River Road and McEwen Road to repair the bridge over Holes Creek. Repairs are now almost completed and the closed off section is now open to traffic again.
Officials said that some minor construction work is ongoing and ask that drivers be careful while traveling down this newly opened roadway.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Rollover crash on I-75 N near Centerville, Miamisburg has traffic at standstill
- Holes Creek bridge reopens in Washington Township
- Trotwood man sentenced to 8 years in prison for 2019 fatal shooting
- Jupiter, Saturn to form closest ‘great conjunction’ in 800 years
- Dayton International Airport gets updated TSA technology to help with boarding process