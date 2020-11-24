Holes Creek bridge reopens in Washington Township

Local News

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Engineer announced Tuesday that after three months of repairs the Alex Bell Road bridge is opened again.

The road was closed between Mad River Road and McEwen Road to repair the bridge over Holes Creek. Repairs are now almost completed and the closed off section is now open to traffic again.

Officials said that some minor construction work is ongoing and ask that drivers be careful while traveling down this newly opened roadway.

