DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton-area alpaca farm is offering the opportunity to see (and feed!) alpacas for free this Saturday.

Holdfast Alpaca Farms is hosting a family fun day on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The farm is located at 12026 Lower Valley Pike in Medway.

Guests can experience a day on the farm where they can feed alpacas, tour the baby alpaca nursery and enjoy food and homemade ice cream for purchase.

Schedule of Saturday’s activities

Baby alpacas will be getting their first haircuts. Shearing will take place at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the Quanset Hut.

Fleece skirting and noodling demonstrations will take place at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the Quanset Hut.

Alpaca barn tours with a Q&A session will take place at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the red barn.

Garden tours will take place at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.

In addition, local artisans will demonstrate fleece crafting including dyeing, spinning, weaving and felting. Face painting will also be available throughout the day.

Admission and parking for the event are free.