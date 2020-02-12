Hold the salt, mild winters benefit Miami Valley roads

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) –

Plows sit unhooked, and salt piled high in barns across the Miami Valley.

Mandi Dillon with the Ohio Department of Transportation said salt usage this winter is down 58% for District 7 compared to last year. She is the regional public information officer.

Only 1600 tons of salt have been used across the city of Dayton this year. Director of Public Works, Fred Stovall said they used 8000 tons last year.

“This has been a great winter,” Stovall said. “Snow has kind of really been non existent. I know we had a little bit this past weekend, but it was a light fluffy snow and it melted pretty quick.”

About 77% less salt has been used in Dayton compared to last winter. North of I-70, the Public Works Superintendent of Celina, Joe Wolfe said they’ve used about 50% less salt than normal.

“It’s been an awesome winter for us as far as saving money on treating the roads,” Wolfe said.

A ton of salt is around $82 right now according to Wolfe. He said it typically takes about 60 tons to treat the city each snow event.

“By having the mild winter it’s been a significant savings for the tax payers of Celina,” Wolfe said.

When the plows sit in the lot, Stovall said they are able to get a jump start on things the city of Dayton typically works on in the spring.

“What we’ve been able to do is get an early start on mulching around our recreation centers, cleaning up our parks, picking up tree limbs out of our parks,” Stovall said.

Dillon said ODOT is working on filling pot holes and repairing guardrails.

“We’ve even been able to do some culvert replacements which is not the norm for the winter months,” Dillon said. “So we’ve definitely been taking advantage of the milder temperatures.”

“Now employees on the other hand probably want to make the overtime money,” Stovall said. “So just being honest with that, that’s probably the one downside for employees they didn’t have that opportunity to make the extra dollars.”

Private business rely on snow mitigation for an extra income during the winter. Tim Brown is owner of Slabs.con.

“It keeps all of my trucks pretty much maintained, my bobcats, and stuff like that, and it keeps my guys busy also,” Brown said.

Brown said his main source of revenue is concrete. Snow removal helps keep money flowing in during the winter when concrete work is intermittent.

“We’ve probably salted maybe 7-8 times now and it’s not very much for this time of the year,” Brown said, “usually it’s 20-30 times.”

Spring starts at 11:50 p.m. on March 19.