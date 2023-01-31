DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hocking Hills has been recognized by Forbes as one of the world’s 50 Best Places to Visit in 2023.

Citing the region’s endless hiking trails, waterfalls, cliffs, recessed caves and hemlock forests, Forbes’ travel experts call Ohio’s Hocking Hills “an outdoor wonderland” and “Ohio’s prettiest spot.”

The region, located in Logan, has more than 13,000 acres of unbroken forest, featuring scenery marked by deep gorges, forests, soaring rock faces, unique rock formations and waterfalls.

The Hocking Hills’ unique outdoor and arts experiences sparked a record number of searches and positive reviews, causing it to surge in popularity.

More information about Hocking Hills can be found on their website.