DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Miami Valley high schools went under lockdown Tuesday after false calls were made for an active shooter.

According to Dayton Police, officers were called to Thurgood Marshall High School for an incident. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said reports allegedly claimed an active shooter was on campus.

Students sheltered in place at approximately 12:04 p.m. and were released at 12:15 p.m. after officers confirmed there was no threat.

The same afternoon, officers were called to Kenton Ridge High School in Springfield. According to an email by the school, students were sheltering in place after the school received a phone call that referred to a possible active shooter.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded and confirmed the call was a hoax.

At this time, Kenton Ridge High School is asking parents not to show up at the school as deputies are still investigating.