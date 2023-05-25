DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton nonprofit organization that helps give professional work clothing to those in need has plans to hit the road this summer.

Clothes That Work has been providing professional clothing, image counseling and training for job seekers in Montgomery County since 1998.

Clothing donations go to individuals looking to enter the workforce to make sure they have the appropriate attire.

Now, the group has plans to use a mobile unit that would go out on the road during the week to expand their mission to more people in need.

“Our objective is that we will, in our first year of operation, service 500 of clients in our pilot year as we work out all the kinks and make the program better on how we can service our clients,” Melanie Troxell, mobile outreach project manager, said.

The group is hoping to have the mobile program ready to go around mid-June.