Hit and run lands pedestrian in the hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton are looking for a driver they say hit a pedestrian Thursday night.
The incident happened around 9 pm Thursday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a man was hit by a car at the intersection of Burkhardt and S. Wright Avenues. The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Police are looking for a gray Nissan.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
