Hit and run lands pedestrian in the hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton are looking for a driver they say hit a pedestrian Thursday night.

The incident happened around 9 pm Thursday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a man was hit by a car at the intersection of Burkhardt and S. Wright Avenues. The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are looking for a gray Nissan.

