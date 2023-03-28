DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The fate of a historic Troy building is sealed.

Miami County has ordered the Tavern building on West Main Street to be demolished within the next 14 days.

The Tavern building was built in 1841 and was damaged by a tornado in 2020. The building has been deemed unsafe and a serious hazard, but the owner can file an appeal.

The city has other enforcement complaints against the building owner currently making their way through the court system.

The Tavern building served as the Miami County Courthouse from 1841 to 1888 and an important stopping point for freed slaves after the Civil War.