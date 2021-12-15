DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s Grafton Hill neighborhood will see its historic Longfellow School building rehabilitated for new use, the City of Dayton said in a Facebook post.

According to the City of Dayton, this historic building on Salem Avenue was built during the 1880s but has sat unused since 2017. On Wednesday, December 15, the city announced that the complex would once again be used, but for a different purpose.

Parts of the complex will be turned into 54 senior apartments, the city said, with a new building adding 72 more. Performance spaces in the school will be used by local creative groups.

Renovations will maintain many original features such as pressed metal ceilings, terrazzo floors and broad hallways.

This project is being funded by a $1.8 million historic preservation tax credit from the Ohio Department of Development.