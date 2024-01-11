** Previous coverage of The Plaza Theatre shown above

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — An improvement project is bringing a new installation to the historic Plaza Theatre in downtown Miamisburg.

Construction crews worked on Thursday at the Plaza Theatre to install a new community marquee. According to Doug Sorrell, member of the theatre’s board of directors, the new marquee is part of a $300,000 capital campaign of improvements.

Sorrell says all funding for the campaign came from private donations, as the business did not want to take advantage of tax dollars or grants. The entire project was payed in cash.

Even with the new upgrades, business leaders say that the theater will keep prices for movie tickets at just $5.

The new marquee is expected to be used to promote films at the Plaza Theatre and advertise events happening around the Miamisburg community at no cost.