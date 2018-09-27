Historic interurban car arrives at Carillon Park

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Carillon Park received a piece of history Thursday.

A Dayton-built interurban car from 1903 was placed at the new Heritage Center for Regional Leadership that is still under construction.

The car was restored by a team of volunteers and was originally built in the Gem City by the Barney & Smith Company.

Carillon Park CEO Brady Kress said, “This will be a real gem inside the new center. Of course, we have a leadership gallery that will have a number of groundbreaking artifacts that will be featured talking about stories of leadership. Certainly, Barney and Smith is one of those stories.”

The Center is set to open in the summer of 2019.