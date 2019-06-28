Historic funeral home one of several Springfield buildings damaged by lightning

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – It was a rare moment in Springfield when several lightning strikes caused damage over the course of about 30 minutes. A lot of the damage happened on the Historic East High Street, including the Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home.

Erin Zink, current funeral director, says she got a call from a friend who witnessed lightning striking the chimney of the building.

“The top of the chimney exploded and bricks went all over the parking lot,” explained Zink. “Basically the only damage we noticed was the chimney and my husband’s car, which was sitting in the exact wrong spot.”

Springfield first responders say the lightning damage could be found all across town after strong storms Thursday afternoon.

Captain Brian Wirth with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division said an apartment complex suffered damage when a small fire was started due to the lightning.

The storm also caused a tree to collapse on East High Street, blocking traffic for several hours.

Meanwhile, the Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home is saying they are thankful their damage is minimal considering the age and size of their building.

“The building has been here since about 1860. As far as I know, nothing like this has ever happened before,” said Zink. “I’m just glad that no one was standing out here and got hurt by these bricks and that nobody was injured.”

The Zink family says the funeral home is in contact with insurance companies to begin rebuilding. No word yet on how long repairs will take, or how much they’ll cost.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.