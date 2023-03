SYDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Downtown Sidney is seeing some changes.

According to our partners at Sidney Daily News, a 70-foot-long arch was placed over Main Avenue between Court Street and Poplar Street on Monday, March 27.

Sidney Daily News reported that a sign that says “Historic Downtown Sidney” was placed on the center top of the arch. Lightbulbs will also be placed along the bottom of the arch.

Two more arches are set to be installed, one on Ohio Avenue and the other on Court Street.