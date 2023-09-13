DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — New federal legislation would expand the boundaries of the Dayton Aviation National Historical Park.

On Wednesday, both of Ohio’s senators joined with Congressmen Mike Turner and Greg Landsman to discuss the piece of land, which is critical to the park’s long-range plan.

Roughly 1-acre will be added to the area. This will improve safety and security, along with visitor experience. It will also ensure safe parking and access for everyone at the center.

Lawmakers behind the bill say they are proud to have their name supporting the Wright-Dunbar Commercial Business District.

“Ohio’s pioneering spirit is reflected today in Dayton’s National Aviation Heritage Area,” Senator Sherrod Brown said. “It’s a privilege to represent a state with such important historical significance, and I’m proud to stand with my colleagues in our effort to ensure that the Dayton National Aviation Heritage Area has what it needs to continue to prosper.”

“I’m proud to support this effort to bolster the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park,” Senator JD Vance said. “This legislation is a well-deserved acknowledgement of the great work the park does to recognize Ohio’s history as the birthplace of aviation.”

In a statement, Congressman Turner said, “We are honoring our commitment to preserving our past and promoting Dayton’s preeminent aviation legacy.”

More information about the historic park can be found here.