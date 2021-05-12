Historic Dayton International Peace Museum building on the market for $435,000

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Staff at the Dayton International Peace Museum announced that after 16 years in its landmark building, the organization is preparing to move by the end of the year.

“So the museum has been in this location, the Isaac Pollock house, since 2005,” said executive director of the organization, Kevin Kelly. “The organization was started in 2004 and we have just really outgrown the building.”

Prior to the pandemic, Kelly said events were regularly held in the building, including fitness classes and children’s camps. When social gatherings get back to normal, he said their new location will be able to accommodate more community members.

“We’re still working out some of the details, but we know we’re moving to Courthouse Square and we’re moving to a much larger, more modern facility that allows us to have large events and to have much more exhibition space and have school groups and audiences of over 150 people,” he said.

He further explained selling the historic building is good financial decision for the Peace Museum, as money from the real estate will help build its endowment. He said those funds will then be able to offer support during difficult times like those experienced over the last year, and help provide new opportunities for community members who are interested in participating in programing.

“We’ve grown here. Countless families have spent time here in summer camps, and [we’ve had] lots of volunteers over the years. So it is going to be difficult to say goodbye.”

Kelly said the organization plans to hold a ribbon cutting for their new facility September 21 in Courthouse Square. So far, the current building on Monument Ave. has generated a lot of attention and is on the market for $435,000.