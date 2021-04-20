WATCH LIVE: Historic C-47 ‘That’s All, Brother’ plane to arrive at Air Force Museum

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An important piece of World War II history will be in the Miami Valley.

The C-47 “That’s All, Brother” will arrive at the United States Air Force Museum Tuesday morning. The aircraft took the lead for the airborne invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

It will be on display Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Thursday, April 22 the plane will be on display from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the aircraft will take-off and depart the grounds between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

