Historic aircrafts take to the skies at Giant Scale RC air show

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) –Scale versions of some of history’s best-known airplanes will be in the skies during the Giant Scale Radio-Controlled (RC) Model Aircraft Air Show this Labor Day weekend.

The show will take place from August 30 through September 1 from 9 am until 4 pm each day at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

More than 100 pilots from across the country will perform skillful maneuvers with RC jets, warbirds, bombers, helicopters, and gliders from all of aviation history’s past eras.

“If you can dream it in your head, you can probably do it with the airplane. There’s G-forces on these airplanes where some of these maneuvers are as much as 25 Gs, which a physical airplane can’t handle, or a pilot if they were in the cockpit of the airplane,” said event director John Nagle.

The event is open to the public, with free admission and parking.

