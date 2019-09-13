Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to RiverScape for 19th year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Puerto Rican, American, and Caribbean Organization (PACO) is hosting their 19th annual Hispanic Heritage Festival this weekend at RiverScape MetroPark.

The event aims to provide information on housing, education, banking, jobs, interpreters, and family service programs to the Hispanic community.

The festival kicks off at noon Saturday with a parade, followed by dancing, a Latin Karaoke Competition, salsa lessons, and more.

There will also be a Children’s Area open from 11 am until 5 pm featuring therapy dogs, a photo area, and face painting.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.