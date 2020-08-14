Hispanic Heritage Festival canceled, replaced by virtual celebration

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Hispanic Heritage Festival sponsored by the Puerto Rican American and Caribbean Organizations (PACO) which was scheduled to be held in September at RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton has been canceled.

Organizers said the festival has been replaced by a Virtual Hispanic Heritage Celebration to be held on September 19 starting at noon via Facebook live. This event is during Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 to October 15, and will run approximately two hours.

The Virtual Celebration will feature a look back at the “Best from 2018 and 2019” including many of the favorite local and national bands and performers from the last couple of years. PACO welcomes everyone to join them on their Facebook page.