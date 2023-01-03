Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield City School District is looking for substitute teachers and other positions at a job fair held in January.

According to the district, applicants for substitute teachers, class aides, bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and kitchen aides are invited to the Clark Preschool at 1500 Jefferson St. for a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event will run from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and attendees can drop in at any time during those hours. The district said attendees should prepare to be interviewed on-site.

Substitute teachers begin at a pay rate of $120-$194 a day, the district said. Other substitute positions start at $37-$17 an hour. Schedules are flexible and the district does offer on-the-job training for several positions.

For more information, you can call the district’s Human Resources Department at 937-505-2827.