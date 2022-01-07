DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The United States Postal Service is hiring in Dayton, and salary begins at $18.92 an hour.

According to a release by the USPS, it is looking to fill immediate openings for the positions of city carrier assistants. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and able to pass both a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

“The United States Postal Service is consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America. We have, for over 245 years, delivered information, connected families and friends, and powered the engines of commerce and industry,” the release said. “Right now, we are looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to your local community and the nation.”

Applications will be accepted online only. To apply for a position at the USPS, click here.