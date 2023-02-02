DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking to work in construction? Montgomery County is holding a job fair on Wednesday, February 15.

According to Montgomery County, the construction job fair will be held at the Sinclair Conference Center at 444 West Third Street in Dayton. Doors will be open to potential applicants from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

“The Job Fair offers many positions with competitive wages for our residents who like to work with their hands,” Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman said. “There is so much development happening in our area. Employers are excited about this, and we hope hundreds of citizens come out to fill these jobs.”

Companies from across the county will offer positions in multiple fields including construction laborers, HVAC specialists, CDL drivers, project managers and maintenance technicians. The release said that trade positions will also hire electricians, pipe fitters, millwrights, plumbers, and many other professionals.

The job fair is free to attend for all. To pre-register for the event, click here.