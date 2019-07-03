Hiring event held for new Cooper’s Hawk location

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A hiring event is being held for the new Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant location in Centerville Wednesday.

The restaurant doesn’t open until August but owners are holding several hiring events leading up to the job in order to fill 160 new jobs.

The fairs are happening from 9 am until 4 pm multiple days up until the opening, including Wednesday.

To apply, people are asked to go to the hiring trailer at The Village at Cornerstone development on Cornerstone North Boulevard.

