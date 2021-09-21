Hiring event: get interviewed on the spot for Dayton Public Schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Public School District will be holding an all-staff hiring event on Wednesday, September 29.

The Dayton PSD said the event will be held at Jackson center at 329 Abbey Avenue in Dayton from 10 a.m. until 3  p.m.

The Dayton PSD is looking to fill the positions of classroom paraprofessionals, clericals, transportation logistics specialists, mechanics, bus paraprofessionals and custodians, among others.

Dayton PSD said that candidates should bring a resume and prepare to be interviewed on the spot.

For more information, or to apply online, click here.

