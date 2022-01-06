DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools is holding its first hiring event of 2022 on Thursday, January 6.

According to a release by Dayton Public Schools, the school district is hiring for several positions at its All Staff Hiring Event.

Positions include administrators, teachers, classroom paraprofessionals, clericals, transportation logistics specialists, mechanics, bus paraprofessionals, custodians and more, the school district said.

Those interested in applying should bring a resume to the DPS Community Room at 115 Ludlow Street in Dayton. All applicants should prepare for an on-the-spot interview.

The event will run from 10 am until 3 pm.