DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –Dayton Public Schools is looking for workers to apply at the All Staff Hiring Event on Wednesday, December 1.

According to Dayton Public Schools, the event will be held from 10 am to 3 pm in the DPS Community Room at 115 S. Ludlow Street in Dayton.

Available positions include classroom paraprofessionals, clerical positions, food service preparers, security resource officers, school bus drivers, bus paraprofessionals and custodians among other positions.

All interested applicants should bring a resume to the event and prepare to be interviewed on site.