Hilton Garden Inn Dayton South/Austin Landing donates 1,000 bagged lunches to St. Vincent de Paul

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Hilton Garden Inn Dayton South/Austin Landing, owned by S&S Management, has partnered with St. Vincent De Paul to provide lunches for their Bag Lunch Donation Program.

The Hilton Garden Inn Dayton South/Austin Landing kitchen prepares 50 bagged lunch meals each weekday and delivers them to downtown Dayton’s St. Vincent De Paul. The program began on April 22 and runs through May 22, with the hotel donating over 1,000 total bagged lunches.

Each lunch includes a meat sandwich with side condiment packets, two snacks-typically a salty snack, sweet snack or piece of fruit – and a bottle of water or juice.

According to Candice Turner, Director of Sales, “Our hotel owners, S&S Management, wanted to give back to the local community during this time. They realized that just like the hospitality industry, others have been negatively impacted by this pandemic, just as much if not more. We have also offered local area hospitals and medical related facilities a donation of sleeping rooms, and a grab-and-go breakfast with Wi-Fi included. We want to provide healthcare workers with a safe clean place to sleep and shower and self-isolate. Beyond the donated rooms our property is offering healthcare workers and first responders a discounted rate.”

Additionally, the Hilton Garden Inn Dayton South/Austin Landing has donated approximately $5,500 to the local food bank.