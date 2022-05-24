DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five Rivers MetroParks will be hosting the Twin Valley Trail Challenge, a free non-competitive hiking event, on June 4.

According to Five Rivers MetroParks, participants can choose their own adventure by hiking any distance from one to 28.7 miles following marked routes on the Twin Valley Trail. This event is free and the trail is suitable for all ages and skill levels.

“We encourage hikers to make a personal goal rather than competing against other hikers to complete all 28.7 miles,” said MetroParks’ outdoor recreation coordinator and backpacking expert, Angie Sheldon. “No matter what your goal is, we’ll be there to support you with water and snack stations and shuttles in case hikers have met their limit for the day and want to head back without completing a loop.”

Day-of registration will be open on Saturday, June 4 from 5:30 a.m. to noon at the Twin Valley Welcome Center in Germantown Metropark at 6910 Boomershine Rd. Five Rivers MetroParks said that those planning to hike the full day will need to begin no later than 7 a.m. They also said to bring a headlamp or flashlight for hiking during early morning or evening hours.

At check-in, participants will receive a trail map and other helpful information including route options. Participants can also download the free MetroParks mobile app to access maps and local amenities.

“The TVT Challenge is an opportunity for people to challenge themselves, and it’s a great event for all ages and experience levels,” said Dayton Hikers founder and avid local hiker Andy Niekamp. You can participate solo, as a group or with your family.”

The event is presented by the local hiking and outdoor advocacy group Dayton Hikers. The first 30 participants who arrive wearing a Dayton Hikers shirt will get priority parking closest to the registration and start and finish area.

There will also be a post-challenge cookout on Saturday and free camping will be available at Germantown MetroPark on Friday and Saturday nights.

For more information about the Twin Valley Trail and the Twin Valley Trail Challenge, click here.