Hiker seriously injured after fall on Clifton Gorge trail

MIAMI TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Township Fire-Rescue (MTFR) was dispatched to the Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve for an injured hiker.
Crews on the scene were met by another hiker who guided them them to the injured female.
According to MTFR she had decided to take a walk along the lower trail, slipped on some wet rocks and fell, sustaining significant injuries.
MTFR personnel worked with Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) staff and sheriffs deputies to package and remove the patient from the trails.
She was transported in serious condition to the trauma center at Soin Medical Center.
