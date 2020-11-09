Highway Patrol, Miami County Sheriff to crack down on failure to yield violations

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio State Troopers and Miami County Sheriff’s deputies are working to address the alarming number of crashes on Piqua-area roadways by focusing their efforts on Troy-Sidney Road.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the county saw 4,254 accidents with 789 involving injury and 20 involving fatalities. Most of these violations happened because of a failure to yield.

To address this, troopers and deputies will enforce a blitz they’re calling STOP (Stop, Turn, Observe and Proceed) throughout the rest of 2020. Along with failure to yield violations, they’ll be on the lookout for excessive speeding, distracted driving and ensuring people are buckled up.

“Our goal is simple, ensure everyone gets to their destinations safely”, said Piqua Post Commander, Lieutenant Joseph Gebhart. “By making good decisions, respecting others using the road, and buckling up, you can help us make the upcoming holiday season much safer.”