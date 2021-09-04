Highs near 80 with a few showers possible

Lots of clouds this holiday weekend with comfortable temperatures. Perfect for spending some time outside to enjoy the weather. A few showers may develop later this afternoon. Better chances of rain overnight tonight.

TODAY: Variable clouds. Low chances of rain this afternoon. High near 80

TONIGHT: Showers likely. Low 65

SUNDAY: AM showers. Decreasing clouds. High 78

LABOR DAY: Sunny and warm. High 81

Low chances of rain this week. Otherwise, lots of sunshine with highs in the 70s for the next several days.

