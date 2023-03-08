DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — March is National Women’s Month, but March 8 is International Women’s Day. The Miami Valley has its fair share of women who are making a difference in their communities.

The Greater Dayton League of Women Voters was founded in 1920, after a group called the ‘Dangerous Dames of Dayton’ protested and demanded suffrage.

The group of women that traveled across the country to share their opinions and fought for equality.

Today, the vision they had for Dayton and women’s rights is being fulfilled. Last year, history was made in Montgomery County common pleas court, for the first time in the court’s history, there was a majority of female judges.

Judge Kimberly Melnick, of the courts, says that this is something that all women should know is attainable.

“Other women see that women can do what we do. It’s not an unattainable goal. we have gotten to the point where we have a majority and more so even than a national average. so it’s really possible to do and it’s possible to do whatever you want if you work hard enough to do it,” Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Melnick said.

While the league of women voters does not endorse any political candidate, or support political parties they do encourage the education of voters.

Something that has made them a pivotal part of the election process by educating voters.

The executive director of the Greater Dayton League, Christine Korba says that the most important thing however is that people get out and vote.

“What we encourage people to do is to make sure that you educate yourself about the issues, that you educate yourself about what’s important to you and to go out and vote. the right to vote is probably the most sacred thing that we can do as Americans,” Christine Korba, told us.

The League of Women Voters and the judges at the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court both say they are grateful for the women that continue to make strides here in the community and they are happy to do their part to help.