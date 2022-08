Every destination has reasons to visit, be it a nationally recognized landmark or a hometown favorite restaurant. Museums, parks, libraries, historic sites, performance venues—there’s always something to do, and no matter where you live or where you want to visit, you can find plenty to keep you busy. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Dayton on Tripadvisor.

28

#28. Fifth Third Field

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 220 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH 45402-1279

27

#27. Dayton International Peace Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 208 W. Monument Ave The Historic 1865 Pollack House, Dayton, OH 45402-3015

26

#26. Learning Tree Farm

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas, Farms

– Address: 3376 S Union Rd, Dayton, OH 45417-5333

25

#25. Dayton Convention Center

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Type of activity: Convention Centers

– Address: 22 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2413

24

#24. Dayton Mall

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3738

23

#23. Paul Laurence Dunbar House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 219 N Paul Laurence Dunbar St, Dayton, OH 45402-6502

22

#22. The Dayton Beer Company (Downtown)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 41 Madison St, Dayton, OH 45402-2105

21

#21. Victoria Theater

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: 138 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1776

20

#20. SunWatch Indian Village/Archaeological Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: 2301 W River Rd, Dayton, OH 45417-6815

19

#19. National Aviation Hall of Fame

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1100 Spaatz St, Dayton, OH 45433-7102

18

#18. Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas, Parks

– Address: 1301 E Siebenthaler Ave, Dayton, OH 45414-5300

17

#17. Antiques Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Type of activity: Antique Shops

– Address: 651 Lyons Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3978

16

#16. Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (199 reviews)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 777 Hollywood Blvd, Dayton, OH 45414-3698

15

#15. RiverScape MetroPark

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 111 E Monument Ave, Dayton, OH 45402-1284

14

#14. Huffman Prairie Flying Field Interpretive Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites, Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 2380 Memorial Road, Dayton, OH 45433

13

#13. Oregon District

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (232 reviews)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

12

#12. Warped Wing Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 26 Wyandot St, Dayton, OH 45402-2145

11

#11. Carriage Hill MetroPark

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 7800 Shull Rd, Dayton, OH 45424-1535

10

#10. Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)

– Type of activity: Parks, Cemeteries

– Address: 118 Woodland Ave, Dayton, OH 45409-2892

9

#9. 2nd Street Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Type of activity: Flea & Street Markets

– Address: 600 E 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402-1381

8

#8. Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites, National Parks

– Address: 22 S Williams St, Dayton, OH 45402-8235

7

#7. Dayton Art Institute

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (407 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 456 Belmonte Park N, Dayton, OH 45405-4700

6

#6. The Wright Cycle Company Complex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (257 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 16 S Williams St, Dayton, OH 45402-8235

5

#5. Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (381 reviews)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: Second and Main Sts, Dayton, OH 45402

4

#4. Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416 reviews)

– Type of activity: Science Museums

– Address: 2600 Deweese Pkwy, Dayton, OH 45414-5400

3

#3. America’s Packard Museum – The Citizens Motorcar Co

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 420 S Ludlow St, Dayton, OH 45402-2605

2

#2. Carillon Historical Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (950 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: 1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409-2023

1

#1. National Museum of the US Air Force

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4952 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1100 Spaatz St Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH 45433-7102

